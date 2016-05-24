BRIEF-ABG Sundal Collier repurchases 10.1 million shares from shareholders

May 24 (Reuters) - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Announced on May 6, 2016 an offer to buy back up to an aggregate of 10,097,136 shares in ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA (“ABGSC”) at an offer price of 5.65 Norwegian crowns per share in cash

* ABGSC purchased 10,097,136 ABGSC shares from shareholders in the offering

* Shares were sold at an average price of 2.5242 crowns per share

* Offer was valid until May 23

