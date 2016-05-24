FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's very high debt burden is a key challenge
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 7:05 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's very high debt burden is a key challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Portugal

* Portugal’s very high debt burden is a key challenge, against the background of only moderate economic growth prospects

* Portugal’s economy continues to grow much more moderately than other euro area periphery countries such as neighbouring Spain

* Expects gradual decline in public debt ratio in coming years,but also notes that downward trend is vulnerable to fiscal slippage

* Expects budget deficit to be 3% of GDP this year and thus higher than the government’s target of 2.2%,

* Apart from government’s own finances, the persistent weakness of the banking sector remains a key risk for Portugal’s credit standing

* Portugal’s economy has been rebalancing towards the tradable sector and has seen improvements in its external competitiveness indicators Source text for Eikon: )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.