BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline and Innoviva report positive headline results in Salford Lung study

May 24 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Co and Innoviva announced positive headline results from innovative salford lung study in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

* Study showed that relvar  ellipta  100/25mcg achieved a superior reduction in exacerbations versus usual care, in patients with copd

* Analyses remain ongoing and will be subject of future publications and presentations

* Second salford lung study is currently being conducted in asthma patients, with results expected in 2017

* For primary effectiveness analysis, in patients treated there was statistically significant reduction in rate of moderate or severe exacerbations