BRIEF-Eli Lilly says can launch 20 new products from 2014-2023

May 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Lilly details robust research and development pipeline to investment community

* Could launch average of two new indications or line extensions for already-approved products per year during that same time period

* Stated it has potential to launch 20 new products in 10 years beginning in 2014 and extending through 2023

* "research and development efforts focus on five therapeutic areas where company has assets and capabilities that enable it to compete successfully"