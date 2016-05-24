FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eli Lilly says can launch 20 new products from 2014-2023
May 24, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly says can launch 20 new products from 2014-2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Lilly details robust research and development pipeline to investment community

* Could launch average of two new indications or line extensions for already-approved products per year during that same time period

* Stated it has potential to launch 20 new products in 10 years beginning in 2014 and extending through 2023

* “research and development efforts focus on five therapeutic areas where company has assets and capabilities that enable it to compete successfully” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
