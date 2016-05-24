BRIEF-Pioneer Energy says all rigs in Colombia are currently idle

May 24 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* All rigs in Colombia are currently idle

* April month-to-date utilization was 40 pct; current utilization is 42 pct based on a total fleet of 31 rigs

* April month-to-date well-servicing utilization was 37 pct as compared to 44 pct in prior quarter

* April month-to-date coiled tubing utilization was 18 pct as compared to 24 pct in prior quarter

* May month-to-date utilization is approximately 40 pct for well servicing