BRIEF-Pioneer Energy says all rigs in Colombia are currently idle
May 24, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy says all rigs in Colombia are currently idle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* All rigs in Colombia are currently idle

* April month-to-date utilization was 40 pct; current utilization is 42 pct based on a total fleet of 31 rigs

* April month-to-date well-servicing utilization was 37 pct as compared to 44 pct in prior quarter

* April month-to-date coiled tubing utilization was 18 pct as compared to 24 pct in prior quarter

* May month-to-date utilization is approximately 40 pct for well servicing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TwBhMT )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
