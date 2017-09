May 24 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics -

* Says positive long-term follow-up results from Phase 1 clinical trial assessing safety of AST-OPC1

* Delivery of AST-OPC1 was successful in all 5 patients with no serious adverse events associated with administration of cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)