BRIEF-UMT United Mobility Technology resolves cash capital increase

May 24 - UMT United Mobility Technology AG :

* Resolves cash capital increase

* New shares will be offered to selected investors in a private placement at an issue price of 1.25 euros per share

* Intends to invest the proceeds in the further development of its own technology platform and in creating a loyalty product for new customers.

* To increase capital by up to 1,588,805.00 euros by issuing up to 1,588,805 new no par value bearer shares