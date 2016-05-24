FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UMT United Mobility Technology resolves cash capital increase
May 24, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UMT United Mobility Technology resolves cash capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - UMT United Mobility Technology AG :

* Resolves cash capital increase

* New shares will be offered to selected investors in a private placement at an issue price of 1.25 euros per share

* Intends to invest the proceeds in the further development of its own technology platform and in creating a loyalty product for new customers.

* To increase capital by up to 1,588,805.00 euros by issuing up to 1,588,805 new no par value bearer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

