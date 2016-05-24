BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group Q1 pre-tax profit EUR 101.5 million

May 24 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :

* Says Q1 gross premiums 2.7 billion euros ($3.03 billion) (average forecast in Reuters poll: 2.721 billion euros)

* Q1 combined ratio of 97.8 percent

* Q1 pre-tax profit 101.5 million euros (average forecast in Reuters poll: 103 million euros)

* Group investments including cash and cash equivalents were 32.7 billion euros (+2.6 percent) as of March 31 of the current year

* On schedule to achieve our target of doubling 2015 profit (before taxes) to up to 400 million euros in 2016