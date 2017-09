May 24 (Reuters) - Clavister Holding AB :

* Episerver is replacing its existing Clavister security solutions with new w50

* Deployment is worth 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($170,00), with licensing agreed for three years Source text: bit.ly/25jcnvj

($1 = 8.3407 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)