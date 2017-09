May 24 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Acquisition of Remedica Holdings Limited and Scitec International Societe A Responsabilite Limitee

* Remedica deal for a consideration of between c.eur260 million and eur335million, Scitec International S.À R.L. for a consideration of c.eur170million