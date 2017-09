May 24 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions Ag

* Revenues in Q1 grown by 14 pct to 3.9 million euros ($4.36 million) (prev. year 3.4 million euros)

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 0.6 million euros to 1.2 million euros, 31 pct EBIT margin

* Q1 after-tax earnings fell by 315,000 euros to 324,000 euros