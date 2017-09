May 24 (Reuters) - Dolphin Integration SA :

* FY revenue of 14.5 million euro versus 14.9 million euro ($16.7 million) a year ago

* The order backlog remains slightly above eighty-four days of the sales turnover objective, which is increasing for the fiscal year F-17 Source text: bit.ly/245EcBp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)