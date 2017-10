BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran says reductions in Freeport-Mcmoran oil & gas' commitments total about $350 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - Freeport-Mcmoran Inc :

* Reductions in Freeport-Mcmoran oil & gas’ commitments for previously contracted deepwater drill ships total about $350 million

* Evaluating opportunities for transactions, which may include open market purchases of debt, debt for debt exchanges

* Opportunities for transactions may also include privately negotiated exchanges of debt for equity or equity-linked securities Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WPxC3a Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)