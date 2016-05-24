FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola announces new international structure
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola announces new international structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co

* The Coca-Cola Company announces new international structure, promotes key leaders

* Dan Sayre, will continue as president, Western Europe

* In Africa, two business units will be reconfigured to more closely align operations with bottling operations on continent

* In Europe, Central,Southern Europe and Russia, Ukraine,Belarus business units to be combined into a new business unit-Central and Eastern Europe

* Will form Europe, Middle East, Africa group, consisting of business units that currently make up Europe and Eurasia and Africa groups

* Brian Smith, currently president of company’s Latin America group, will become president, EMEA group

* Company’s bottling investments and North America groups are not impacted by today’s announcements

* Atul Singh, currently president of Asia Pacific group, will transition to role of chairman, asia pacific group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

