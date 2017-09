May 24 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Trond Stabekk, Chief Financial Officer of Kongsberg Automotive ASA, has informed that he has accepted a new position outside the company and has handed in his resignation

* Stabekk has a contractual notice period of six months and the process to identify his successor is initiated