May 24 (Reuters) - Mines Management Inc

* Says Hecla to acquire mines management

* In proposed merger, each outstanding common share of mines management will be exchanged for 0.2218 of a common share of hecla

* Following closing of merger, hecla intends to advance evaluation program of montanore