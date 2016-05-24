FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Best Buy says current chief strategic growth officer Orie barry to be co's CFO
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Best Buy says current chief strategic growth officer Orie barry to be co's CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc

* Best buy announces internal succession plan for company’s chief administrative and chief financial officer

* Current chief strategic growth officer to assume CFO role

* Cao and cfo sharon mccollam to step down at conclusion of company’s annual shareholder meeting in june

* Mccollam will remain with company in an advisory capacity until end of fiscal year, january 28, 2017,

* Orie barry current chief strategic growth officer will become company’s chief financial officer at conclusion of annual shareholder meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
