May 24 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Effective immediately, Jean-Paul Boutibou is appointed vice president, sales, Middle East & Africa

* Christopher Jones is appointed vice president, sales, North America for Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

* Kevin Smith will undertake new role of vice president, regional aircraft for Bombardier Commercial Aircraft