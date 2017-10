May 24 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co :

* The J M Smucker Co announces coffee price decreases

* Says decrease in list price for majority of its packaged coffee products sold in united states

* Prices decreased an average of six percent on impacted items in response to sustained declines in green coffee costs

* Says company’s K-Cup  pods were excluded from price decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)