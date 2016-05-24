BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources announces agreements with Minnesota Power

May 24 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc :

* Announces agreements with Minnesota Power

* Will receive $31 million dollars in cash as part of long-term purchased power arrangement for its Northshore operation

* Has extended regulated power arrangements with Minnesota Power for 10 years at its united taconite and babbitt facilities

* Stated that supply agreement will not involve any immediate staff reductions at its silver bay power plant