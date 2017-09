May 24 (Reuters) - Kone Oyj

* says appoints Ilkka Hara as CFO and member of the executive board

* appointment follows Eriikka Soderstrom’s decision to leave Kone at the end of July

* Hara joins Kone from Microsoft, where he has served as General Manager and CFO for the Phones Business, previous roles at Nokia Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)