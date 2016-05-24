BRIEF-Veresen announces sale of Glen Park merchant power facility for $61 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - Veresen Inc

* Agreement for sale of its 33 megawatt glen park hydro power generation facility for proceeds of us$61 million plus working capital at closing

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on veresen’s 2016 financial performance

* Maintaining its full year distributable cash guidance of $0.94 per common share to $1.08 per common share

* Expects distributable cash from power business to remain in range of $47 million to $54 million for 2016