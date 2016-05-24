BRIEF-Chico's FAS says Bonnie Brooks, Bill Simon are nominated to stand for election to board

May 24 (Reuters) - Chico’s FAS Inc :
* Bonnie Brooks, Bill Simon have been nominated to stand for election to the company’s board of directors
* David Dyer And Verna Gibson to retire from board
* Company confirms notice of director nominations from Barington
* Board will continue to consist of nine members, including eight independent directors and the company’s chief executive officer
* Board reviewed five director candidates that Barington initially recommended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)