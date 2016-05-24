FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolford centralizes its sales and marketing organization
#Apparel & Accessories
May 24, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolford centralizes its sales and marketing organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Wolford Ag :

* Is centralizing its sales and marketing organization

* Will create about 20 new jobs in Bregenz in current 2016/17 financial year within context of implementing these measures

* There will be one central sales and marketing platform for europe, middle east and africa (EMEA) region located at corporate headquarters in Bregenz

* Company is also focusing on platform strategy in America and Asia through its business hubs in New York and Hong Kong

* Relocation of sewing operations to Wolford site in Slovenia as initiated in 2014 and related concentration of textile production in Bregenz will finally be concluded in current financial year

* As part of its strategic objectives, Wolford AG has set a goal of gradually increasing its EBIT margin to 10 percent in order to match performance of other luxury brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

