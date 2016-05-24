FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says "encroaching" competition to chip away at Boeing-Airbus duopoly
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says "encroaching" competition to chip away at Boeing-Airbus duopoly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Boeing and Airbus are “slugging it out in their fight for market share”, which now includes another player

* Market for narrowbodies has been growing faster and is slated to accelerate further over the next several years

* Bombardier’s win of order from Delta Air Lines provides further evidence of escalating competitive intensity in Boeing/Airbus rivalry

* Encroaching competition over course of next decade will begin to chip away at Boeing and Airbus' long-standing duopoly Source text - bit.ly/22nCxHY Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.