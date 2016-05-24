BRIEF-Moody's says "encroaching" competition to chip away at Boeing-Airbus duopoly

May 24 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Boeing and Airbus are “slugging it out in their fight for market share”, which now includes another player

* Market for narrowbodies has been growing faster and is slated to accelerate further over the next several years

* Bombardier’s win of order from Delta Air Lines provides further evidence of escalating competitive intensity in Boeing/Airbus rivalry

* Encroaching competition over course of next decade will begin to chip away at Boeing and Airbus' long-standing duopoly Source text - bit.ly/22nCxHY Further company coverage: