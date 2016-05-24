BRIEF-Athabasca Oil resumes operations at Hangingstone

May 24 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp :

* Athabasca oil corporation resumes operations at Hangingstone

* Says there has been no damage to Athabasca’s assets

* Expects reservoir to re-pressurize to normal operating levels over next several weeks with no anticipated long-term impacts

* Prior to shutdown, production volumes reached in excess of 9,000 bbl/d

* Resumed operations at Hangingstone following a shutdown on May 5th due to wildfires in fort McMurray region