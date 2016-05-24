FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clarke Inc announces additional investment in Terravest Capital Inc.
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clarke Inc announces additional investment in Terravest Capital Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Clarke Inc

* Clarke Inc. announces additional investment in Terravest Capital Inc.

* Clarke Inc. acquired 750,000 common shares of Terravest Capital Inc at a price of $6.00 per common share

* Clarke Inc. says immediately after transaction, Clarke owns 5.8 million common shares of Terravest representing 31.5% of outstanding common shares

* Clarke Inc. acquired 750,000 common shares of Terravest Capital for $6.00 per common share, representing 4.1% of outstanding common shares of Terravest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

