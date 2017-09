May 24 (Reuters) - BioXcel Corporation :

* Begins strategic collaboration with Alnylam to discover novel RNAi therapeutic products;financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Under terms of agreement, BioXcel will be eligible to receive upfront and development milestone related payments from Alnylam