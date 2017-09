May 24 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s reviews Bayer’s ratings for downgrade on Monsanto acquisition announcement

* Review was triggered by Bayer’s announcement of a $122 per share all-cash offer to acquire Monsanto for an aggregate value of $62 billion

* Cautions deal will give rise to significant execution, reputational and integration risks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: