BRIEF-Scor successfully places 500 million euro dated subordinated notes
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 5:01 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Scor successfully places 500 million euro dated subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Scor :

* Successfully places 500 million euro ($557.4 million) dated subordinated notes

* Coupon has been set to 3.625 pct (until 27 May 2028 first call date), and resets every 10 years at prevailing 10 years euro mid-swap rate + 3.90%

* Confirms its current intention to redeem balance of 350 million euro and CHF 650 million undated subordinated note lines, callable in July and August 2016 respectively

* Notes are expected to be rated A by Standard & Poor’s and A- by FITCH

* Settlement is expected to take place on 27 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

