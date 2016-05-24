BRIEF-Monsanto views Bayer's current proposal financially inadequate; says open to discussions

May 24 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co

* Monsanto views Bayer’s current proposal as incomplete and financially inadequate; company open to discussing potential path forward that would create appropriate value for Monsanto shareowners

* Monsanto board of directors has not set a timeline for further discussions

* “Open to continued and constructive conversations” to assess if a transaction in “best interest of Monsanto shareowners can be achieved”

* "There is no assurance that any transaction will be entered into or consummated, or on what terms"