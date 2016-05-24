BRIEF-Orix will raise 94 bln yen at the end of May through 60-year hybrid loans - Nikkei

May 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Orix will raise 94 bln Yen ($855 Million) at the end of May through 60-year hybrid loans - Nikkei

* Orix Corp will ink deals with 28 financial companies, including Life Insurers and Regional Banks, as early as Wednesday - Nikkei

* Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will serve as underwriter for Orix’s Hybrid Financing - Nikkei

* Orix's debt will likely carry interest rate about 1 pct point higher than LIBOR and be given BBB rating by Standard & Poor's - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1TBO5E9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)