May 24 (Reuters) - Nutritional Holdings Ltd :

* Fy group turnover of 38,269 million rand, 1 pct up on 37,753 million rand of previous corresponding period

* Headline loss increased by 1c from a headline loss of 15c to 16c per share.

* No dividend has been declared for year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)