BRIEF-Tradehold says full year revenue up 38 pct
May 24, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tradehold says full year revenue up 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd :

* Summary of the audited consolidated results of the tradehold group for the 12 months to 29 February 2016

* Fy revenue increased by 38 pct to 28.7 million stg

* Fy total profit attributable to shareholders by 82 pct to 14.3 million stg (2015: £7.8 million)

* Fy core headline earnings per share as defined by entity, increased 20 pct to 6.5 pence from 5.4 pence

* Fy net asset value per share increased by 9 pctr to 85.1 pence from 78.3 pence. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

