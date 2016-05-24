FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Airbnb says to "increasingly" invest in localizing Airbnb in China - Startup Fest Europe
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Airbnb says to "increasingly" invest in localizing Airbnb in China - Startup Fest Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk says willing to work with cities to address issues like taxes and transparency - Startup Fest Europe

* Blecharczyk’s comment comes after Berlin began restricting private property rentals through Airbnb earlier in May - Startup Fest Europe

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk SAYS Amsterdam to release new dataset a week from now which could pertain to taxes and “transparency” issue - Startup Fest Europe

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk does not provide detail on Amsterdam dataset to be released next week - Startup Fest Europe

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk says will increasingly invest in localizing Airbnb in China to meet the needs of consumers - Startup Fest Europe (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.