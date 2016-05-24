FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toll Brothers says there's no demand weakness at "high end" of market
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toll Brothers says there's no demand weakness at "high end" of market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc

* Says not seen any significant change in appetite of foreign buyers in california or in new york city high rise projects - conf call

* Says volumes in southern california to increase progressing through the balance of the year - conf call

* Sees continued small decline in home sales volume in northern california through the rest of 2016 - conf call

* Says net result of home sales in california to be up in 2016 - conf call

* There’s no demand weakness at “high end” of market in most toll regions; one potential exception in high end is new york city - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
