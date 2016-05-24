BRIEF-Toll Brothers says there's no demand weakness at "high end" of market

May 24 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc

* Says not seen any significant change in appetite of foreign buyers in california or in new york city high rise projects - conf call

* Says volumes in southern california to increase progressing through the balance of the year - conf call

* Sees continued small decline in home sales volume in northern california through the rest of 2016 - conf call

* Says net result of home sales in california to be up in 2016 - conf call

* There's no demand weakness at "high end" of market in most toll regions; one potential exception in high end is new york city - conf call