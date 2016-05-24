BRIEF-Herbalife reaches preliminary settlement with FTC - NY Post

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Herbalife has reached agreement in principle with U.S. FTC to settle a years-long probe into whether it was a pyramid scheme - NY Post

* Announcement of deal between Herbalife & U.S. FTC could come as soon as Tuesday, although the agreement is not final and could still fall apart - NY Post

* Herbalife has agreed to pay a hefty fine in regards to agreement in principle with Federal Trade Commission to settle years-long probe - NY Post Source: (nyp.st/1RnwPOq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)