BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Scotland says raises 85 mln stg via share issuance

May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland :

* Announces allotment and issue of 38,516,124 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of 220.6868 pence per new ordinary share

* Shares have been sold in market

* Subscription price was determined by reference to average market price during a period since company’s Q1 2016 results on 29 April 2016

* Based on this subscription price, gross proceeds of issue are 85 million stg