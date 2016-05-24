FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch puts Bayer AG on rating watch negative
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch puts Bayer AG on rating watch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch puts bayer ag on rating watch negative

* Fitch - Has Placed Bayer Ag’s (Bayer) ‘A’ Long term issuer default rating (IDR) on rating watch negative

* Fitch on BAYER - Upon completion of transaction, will likely downgrade bayer’s ratings by at least two notches

* Fitch - Rating action follows Bayer’s announcement that it intends to launch a formal offer to acquire US-based chemical company monsanto for $62 billion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
