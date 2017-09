May 24 (Reuters) -

* SEC takes issue with Valeant’s practice of stripping out acquisition-related costs from Non-GAAP measures - WSJ,citing SEC comment letters to Valeant

* SEC reviewing Valeant’s use of ‘Non-GAAP’ financial measures - WSJ, citing public correspondence between SEC and Valeant

Source text - (on.wsj.com/1Txw9rY)