BRIEF-Oxford Industries says amended credit agreement for credit facility of up to $325 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc

* Entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility of up to $325 million

* Credit agreement amends and restates company’s third amended and restated credit agreement, dated June 14, 2012

* Credit agreement contains a financial covenant that applies only if excess availability is less than greater of $23.5 million