BRIEF-CA Immo Q1 funds from operations 21 mln eur, above expectations
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CA Immo Q1 funds from operations 21 mln eur, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen Ag

* Q1 rental income increase by 15.7% to eur 40.2 m

* FFO I per share at eur 0.22 (2015: eur 0.22 per share)

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at eur 46.5 m on key date 31 march 2016

* FFO I reported before taxes and adjusted for sales result and other non-permanent effects, totalled eur 20.9 m in quarter one

* Development of high quality core properties on core markets of CA Immo as a driver of organic growth, especially in Germany, will remain critically important

* In 2016 specific efforts will be made to advance development projects under construction in Berlin (kpmg), Frankfurt (mannheimer strasse) and Vienna (laendyard living) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
