May 24 (Reuters) -

* Clickd Holdings, LLC says it has sold $32.9 mln in equity financing - SEC filing

* Clickd Holdings, LLC discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $32.9 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1WQHUQy (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)