May 24 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc :

* Under Armour announces record partnership with UCLA

* Announced a new, 15-year performance footwear and apparel agreement

* Long-Term agreement between University and Brand commences July 1, 2017

* Will design,supply footwear, apparel,equipment for training,game-day uniforms for 25 of university’s men‘s,women’s varsity athletic teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)