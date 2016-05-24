FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toyota to invest in Uber as part of new ridesharing collaboration
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toyota to invest in Uber as part of new ridesharing collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Toyota:

* Toyota and Uber to explore ridesharing collaboration

* Toyota Financial Services Corporation and Mirai Creation Investment Limited Partnership are making a strategic investment in Uber

* Toyota says co and Uber entered into MOU to explore collaboration, starting with trials in ridesharing, in countries where ridesharing is expanding

* Co and Uber also will explore collaboration in a variety of other areas, such as developing in-car apps that support Uber drivers

* Toyota says co and Uber will create new leasing options in which car purchasers can lease their vehicles from Toyota Financial Services

* Co and Uber to also establish a special fleet program to sell Toyota and Lexus vehicles to Uber

* Car purchasers can can lease their vehicles from Toyota Financial Services, cover lease payments through earnings generated as Uber drivers Source text: (toyota.us/20x0F9w) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
