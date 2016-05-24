BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Credit Suisse Group to 'A'

May 24 (Reuters) - Fitch
* Fitch downgrades Credit Suisse Group to ‘A’; affirms Credit Suisse ag
* Fitch - Outlook on Credit Suisse’s long-term IDR has been revised to stable from positive
* Fitch - Downgrade reflects vulnerabilities in business model to challenging capital markets
* Fitch - Expect execution of strategic restructuring to remain more challenged
* Fitch - Slowdown in Asia pacific economic growth will also add negative pressure to targeted business model
* Fitch - VR reflects view that risk controls are sound, despite publicity around poorly communicated distressed debt positions
