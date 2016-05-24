FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Credit Suisse Group to 'A'
May 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Credit Suisse Group to 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch downgrades Credit Suisse Group to ‘A’; affirms Credit Suisse ag

* Fitch - Outlook on Credit Suisse’s long-term IDR has been revised to stable from positive

* Fitch - Downgrade reflects vulnerabilities in business model to challenging capital markets

* Fitch - Expect execution of strategic restructuring to remain more challenged

* Fitch - Slowdown in Asia pacific economic growth will also add negative pressure to targeted business model

* Fitch - VR reflects view that risk controls are sound, despite publicity around poorly communicated distressed debt positions

Source text for Eikon:

