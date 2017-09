May 24 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $75 million - SEC filing

* Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SELB.”

* UBS Investment Bank, Stifel , Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company among underwriters for IPO

* IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee