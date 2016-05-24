BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings to appoint David Burke as CEO

May 24 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Announced management succession plan that advances David G. Burke, to president, CEO on January 1, 2017

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc says current chairman, president and CEO, Michael Ansley, will remain as chairman of board after transition

* Announces plan to evaluate strategic alternatives for Bagger Dave’s restaurants

* CEO Michael Ansley to retain executive chairman role upon transition

* Says “we look for a new chief financial officer” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)