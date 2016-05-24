FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HPE says "Deal is expected to be completed by March 2017" - CEO Meg Whitman on CSC merger
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HPE says "Deal is expected to be completed by March 2017" - CEO Meg Whitman on CSC merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says “Equity stake in the new company of $4.5 bln or a 50 pct stake” - CEO MEG WHITMAN on CSC merger

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says “Deal is expected to be completed by March 2017” - CEO Meg Whitman on CSC merger

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says “Expect $900 mln in seperation charges regarding CSC merger, of which $300 mln in FY 2016” - Tim Stonesifer, CFO

* Mike Lawrie, CEO of CSC says “CSC and HPE will have long term agreements in place to ensure current customer commitments are fulfilled”- HPE conf call

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says “To finance sepration charges, we will reduce the 2015 restructuring costs by about $1 billion” - Conf Call Source - HPE Q2 Conference Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.