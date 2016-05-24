FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Treehouse Foods to close two manufacturing plants
May 24, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Treehouse Foods to close two manufacturing plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc

* Treehouse foods announces plans to close Azusa, CA and Ripon, WI facilities

* Azusa, California facility has approximately 660 employees

* Treehouse Foods Inc says full facility closure and end of production at Azusa is expected to occur in Q2 of 2017

* Total costs to close Azusa and Ripon facilities are expected to be approximately $17.0 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share

* Treehouse Foods Inc says full facility closure and end of production at Ripon is expected to occur in q4 of 2016

* Does not expect supply disruptions during transition.

* Expects approximately $1.1 million of charges to be incurred in Q2 of this year

* After evaluating various options, company has decided to discontinue sugar wafer products due to declining demand

* Full facility closure and end of production at Ripon is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016

* Expects approximately charges of $4.0 million on a quarterly basis beginning in Q3 of 2016 through Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
